Ahmedabad, January 28: The MICAT phase 2 admit cards 2021 was released by the Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) on Thursday. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website - mica.ac.in. The MICA Admission Test (MICAT) will be held on January 30, 2021. ICMR Assistant Exam 2020 Admit Card Released; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Websites - icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in.

The Admit card can be downloaded from the official website by entering their credentials - user ID and password. Candidates seeking admission into the post-graduate programmes to Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad have to give the MICAT exam. The phase I exam was held on December 5 last year, and the result was declared on December 21. BPSC APO 2021 Prelims Examination: Admit Card Released on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in; Know How to Download the Call Letter.

Here Are Steps to Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website -- mica.ac.in.

Select “MICAT Phase 2 admit card”.

After the new tab opens, enter login credentials.

Download the MICAT 2021 Phase II admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card.

Admit cards have details about the exam centres and reporting time and other guidelines. MICA was established in 1991 by A. G. Krishnamurthy of Mudra Communications. It is as an autonomous post-graduate academic institute.

