Mumbai, June 12: The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) will take place on June 12, 2023, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates may access the official website at upsc.gov.in to get the CSE Prelims Results 2023.
The Roll Numbers of applicants who qualified for the 2023 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination have also been made public by the UPSC. A total of 14,624 applicants have qualified provisionally for the CSE Mains test. UPSC Prelims 2023: UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Guidelines, Reporting Time and Admit Card Link.
The merit list for the IFoS Mains test currently has 1,958 applicants. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was held on June 28, 2023 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Steps to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2023
- Visit UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in
- Click on "Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023" link on home page.
Check and Download PDF List of Qualified Candidates
Here is the direct link to check and download the PDF list of qualified candidates along their names and roll numbers.
The commission stated that the applicants' selection is provisional and noted that in line with the test's criteria, they must reapply in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Main exam.
Dates and crucial guidelines for completing the DAF-I and submitting it will be made known in due course on the Commission's website. Over 3,300 Candidates Appear for UPSC Prelims in Imphal in Violence-hit Manipur.
As soon as the test procedure is complete (the final results are announced), upsc.gov.in will provide the Prelims exam's scores, cut-off scores, and answer keys.
Prelims, Main, and Interview (personality test) are the three parts of the CSE that the UPSC conducts each year to select candidates for positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services group A and B.
On all working days from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, applicants may come in person to get any information or clarification about their results. Additionally, students can reach the staff at the facilitation counter by calling 011-23385271, 011-23098543, or 011-23381125.
