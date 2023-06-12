Mumbai, June 12: The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) will take place on June 12, 2023, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates may access the official website at upsc.gov.in to get the CSE Prelims Results 2023.

The Roll Numbers of applicants who qualified for the 2023 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination have also been made public by the UPSC. A total of 14,624 applicants have qualified provisionally for the CSE Mains test. UPSC Prelims 2023: UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Guidelines, Reporting Time and Admit Card Link.

The merit list for the IFoS Mains test currently has 1,958 applicants. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was held on June 28, 2023 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Steps to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2023

Visit UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in Click on "Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023" link on home page. Check and Download PDF List of Qualified Candidates