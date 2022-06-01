Many state education boards are expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 final examination results in June 2022. While central boards like CBSE and CISCE are likely to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 in July, several state boards including Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to declare their Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2022 in June. The Rajasthan Board declared the class 12 science and commerce result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Board 2022 Result Live Updates: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results Declared; Know How To Check

Here is a look at results most likely to come out in month of June 2022.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the results for Class 10 or Madhyamik result 2022 on June 3. Once released, students can check their West Bengal Board Results on the official website of WBBSE-- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board class 10 and class 12 results by the first week of June, officials from the board had informed the media. However, no confirmed date for the same has been announced. West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: WBBSC Class 10 Result To Be Announced on June 3; Know Steps To Check Scores

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2022

Both Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results are expected to be out by June 15. The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) will host the results on mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mh-ssc.ac.in and mahresult.nic.in. To check results, students will have to use roll number and mother's first name. Over 30 lakh students are waiting for Maharashtra board results.

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022

Meghalaya Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination result 2022 will be announced soon by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). When announced, students can visit the MBOSE official website, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in to download their e-mark sheets. Students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials to check Meghalaya board results.

Assam Board Results

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will soon announce the HSLC result 2022. It is likely that the results will be out on June 4, 2022. This year, the Assam board conducted the class 10 examination from March 15 to March 31 in an offline mode. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the examination.

GSEB Gujarat HSC Arts, Commerce results 2022

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) HSC or Class 12 final exam results for Arts and Commerce streams are expected soon. GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts result will be available on board websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Around 5 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year. Result of Science stream was announced on May 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).