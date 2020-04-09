Aaj Bhi Song: Vishal Mishra's Beautiful New Single Featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal Will Make You Miss the One That Got Away

Aaj Bhi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Music producer Vishal Mishra is on a roll. He was already trending on number 1 for the past few days with his song, "Muskurayega India", which was composed during the COVID-19 lockdown to give people of the country the hope and motivation they need. Now, he has launched yet another single that will surely trend on the music charts. Titled, "Aaj Bhi", it is an emotional number that will make you miss the one that got away. The music video of the song features, Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti. Who knew they'd make a cute onscreen couple. Please, more of such fresh pairings, Bollywood.

Vishal Mishra's "Aaj Bhi" is all heart. He has also crooned it. The song will definitely make you feel things, so fair warning, if you are already in a vulnerable state, be ready to cry. Notebook Song Nai Lagda: Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal's Romantic Song by Vishal Mishra is a 10/10 (Watch Video).

In the music video, Surbhi and Ali play two ex-lovers who are, both, with new partners now. They accidentally run into each other at a hotel where they are vacationing with their respective parents. Now, we would absolutely deduct marks for this run of the mill concept of the music video. Haven't we seen enough of this already? The beautiful melody could have been made better with a novel music video. But again, Surbhi and Ali look good on screen and they have acted well.

We are looking to more such gems from Vishal Mishra. The musician has garnered praises for his compositions like "Nai Lagda" from Notebook, "Udta Teetar" from Saand Ki Aankh.