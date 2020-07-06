Guwahati, July 6: Assam lottery results for Monday, July 6, will be announced online on the official website of Assam Lottery- check the lottery results for Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver online on the official site. The Assam lottery is held three times daily. People can check the lottery results at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. This means the lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ has been announced at 12 noon, lottery results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Individuals have a chance to win exciting prizes in the Assam lotteries. The first lucky winner is eligible to win a prize of Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. A person who wins more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

