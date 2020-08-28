Guwahati, August 28: Assam lottery result for all the three lotteries in Assam will be announced today, August 28, on the official Assam State Lottery website. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the results on Assam lottery results website assamlotteries.com and check if they are lucky enough to win the lottery today. For Friday, the lottery results for the three lotteries named 'Assam Future Tender', 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be declared online today.

The lottery result for 'Assam Future Tender' has been announced at 12 noon. Meanwhile, the results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday. The first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, there are a total of three lotteries that are held in the state every day. The ticket price for all the state lotteries in Assam is Rs 7. The Assam Lotteries are been organised throughout the week. The Assam lotteries are being organised by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The claim form which the winner is expected to fill is available on the Assam Lottery's official website. The winners who win more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results of the lottery.

