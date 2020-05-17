Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Assam Lucky Draw Results of May 17, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, May 17: Assam Lottery result for Sunday, May 17, will be out online at assamlotteries.com. Results are declared three times a day at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm. Assam State Lottery Results for ‘Future Loving Lottery’ was announced at 12 noon. The 5 pm lottery is known as Singam Lottery. The Assam Kuil Lottery results are declared by 8 pm. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The first prize for 'Future Lottery' is Rs 5 lakh. The lottery ticket costs Rs 7. Similarly, second prize is given to ten people which is Rs 10,000 each, third prize to ten people which is Rs 1,000 each. The 5 pm and 8 pm lotteries also offer similar prizes. To Check Assam State Lottery Results Click Here.

The Assam Lottery is organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be obtained from the Assam Lottery's official website- assamlotteries.com/. The winner, who wins more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the form within 30 days of the declaration of the results.