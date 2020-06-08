Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 8, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Guwahati, June 8: Assam state lottery results for Monday, June 8, will be announced online on the official lottery website today. People who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw are advised to visit the official website to check if they have won in any of the three lotteries today. A total of three lotteries are held in Assam on a regular basis. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ was announced at 12 noon. Meanwhile, the results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000.

The lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. There are certain rules that the winner are needed to follow. Individuals who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

Apart from Assam, lotteries of Kerala state lottery, West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery and Nagaland lottery have also begun from June 8 on Lottery Sambad. The results of all the four lotteries can be checked online on the Lottery Sambad website- lotterysambadresult.in.