New Delhi, July 31: Public and private lenders will remain shut on several days this month due to a spree of festivals. The day of offs would vary in states depending on the gazetted holidays. While bank holidays are observed on occasion of some festivals in few states, other states may not list the festival as a gazetted holiday.

Most cities across India will see banks remain closed on two major festival days - Eid Al-Adha (Bakra Eid) on August 1 and Independence Day on August 15. Banks in some states will also remain closed on the days of Raksha Bandhan, Teej, Patriot's Day, Janmashtami and Ashura.

Check Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2020

Eid-Al Adha: Banks across India are expected to remain closed on August 1 on the occasion of Bakra Eid. The day falls on first Saturday, and had been observed as half working day if the festival was not scheduled to be observed on the date.

Raksha Bandhan: On August 3, the banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow. Lenders in other cities are also expected to remain shut.

Sri Krishna Janmastami: Banks in several cities including Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna will remain shit on August 11.

Other major festivals in the month fall on the following dates: August 13 (Patriot's Day), August 15 (Independent Day) and August 22 (Ganesh Chaturthi). On these days, banks are expected to remain shut in most cities.

In Assam, banks will remain shut in Guwahati on August 20, on the occasion of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. On August 21, banks in Gangtok will remain closed on the occasion of Teej. On August 29, banks in Jammu & Kashmir are expected to remain shut as Ashura will be observed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).