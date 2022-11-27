Delhi, November 27: Many rules related to your daily life is going to change from December 1. The prices of LPG, CNG, PNG are generally revised on the first of every month. Pensioners taking pension have to submit their life certificate by 30th November as if you miss the deadline, you may face problems in getting pension. Also, banks are going to remain closed for 13 days in December.

Banks to Remain Closed For 13 Days in December:

Banks are going to remain closed for a total of 13 days in December 2022. All private and public banks in India remain closed on holidays. However, some banks observe local festivals and holidays and remain closed on that day in the state. The 13 days of bank holidays include weekend holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. December marks Christmas, the last day of the year and Guru Gobind Singh's birthday, on which banks are closed. However, you can always use online banking in case of a need.

LPG, CNG And PNG Prices May be Revised:

Generally, the prices of PNG, CNG are fixed across the country on the first date or first week of every month. In Delhi and Mumbai, companies change the rate in the first week of the month. The prices of LPG Cylinder is also fixed on the first day of every month. Last month, the government had reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders. However, the price of 14 kg domestic cylinder continues to remain the same.

Pensioners Need to Submit Annual Life Certificate:

Pensioners have to submit their annual life certificate by 30 November 2022 to continue receiving pension. Pensioners can submit the Life Certificate by visiting the branch in person or online. They will have to complete this work by 30 November or they face hurdles.

