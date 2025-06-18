In a transformative move to ease highway travel, a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at INR 3,000 will be launched on August 15, 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. Meant exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, the pass will be valid for 12 months from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever occurs first. The initiative aims to resolve toll-related issues within a 60 km range and reduce congestion at plazas. Activation and renewal will be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App and official portals of NHAI and MoRTH, ensuring faster, affordable, and hassle-free travel for millions of private vehicle owners nationwide. FASTag Mandatory: No More Cash Payment at Toll Booths in Maharashtra, State Government Makes FASTag Compulsory for Vehicles From April 1.

