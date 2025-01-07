The Maharashtra government has announced that FASTag will become mandatory for all vehicles in the state starting April 1, 2025, eliminating cash payments at toll plazas. The decision announced on Tuesday, January 7, aims to streamline toll collection, reduce waiting times, and curb traffic congestion. Vehicle owners without FASTag will face penalties or additional charges at toll booths. The system enables automatic toll deductions via prepaid or linked bank accounts, promoting digital transactions. Toll-Free Entry for Cars in Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Welcomes Toll Waiver for Light Motor Vehicles, Urges Maharashtra Government To Assure Decision Not Linked To Election.

Maharashtra Makes FASTag Mandatory from April 1, 2025

Maharashtra cabinet has decided that Fastag will be mandatory from 1st April 2025 for all vehicles in the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/P5VkhAyqiG — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

