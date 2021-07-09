Ensuring you enjoy a life of comfort in the future starts with a proper financial plan and the decisions you make today. Understandably, no one cares more about your financial well-being more than you, so you must build on your journey to financial security today.

A good financial plan will allow you to live comfortably now and also in the future. You will be able to save money, get all the things you really want, save for your retirement or college, and generally live your life with zero worries.

Not everyone’s financial plan should be the same, of course, why should it be? We earn and invest differently. When making a financial plan, your questions may generally be how to create a financial plan, or why you should even create a financial plan. This is why we have created this content for you.

At CLB we help you do many things which also include helping you create a financial plan and investment options that provide you the right financial security.

We believe that everyone wants to be financially independent and also build wealth. This involves proper financial management which goes beyond having a savings pack or just choosing a few schemes to invest money in. To structure the right plan, it is important to understand where you're at and what you want to accomplish with the available resources.

Understanding your current financial situation is what makes each financial plan unique. It would help you set out a plan of what you want to accomplish in the future. Like every good financial advisor will say, “you need a financial goal to act as a guide for your financial plan”. This starts with creating a list of things to plan and for that, you will need these items which will be essential to your financial plan.

You will need to set a monthly budget that will help you keep your expenses below your income

You will need a plan for debt pay-off and spending (using your budget)

You will need to have a good understanding of all your bills and their due dates

You will need a fully-funded emergency account

You will need Retirement savings

You will also need a diversified portfolio of investments

You will surely need to have multiple streams of income

You will need to have savings for the other things you want (e.g. your short, mid-term, and long-term goals)

The right type of insurance coverage (Life, health, disability, home, etc.)

How CLB Helps You Plan Your Investments

With CLB, you get a financial advisor that helps you create strategies for eliminating risks and building wealth over time. We provide you with a game plan that sets you in the right direction to achieve your financial goals. We have a certified team of advisors from diverse backgrounds who are there to help you create a realistic financial plan. They educate you on what is needed to meet your future goals.

Our Role on Your Financial Plan Journey

To create a realistic financial plan, you first have to understand where you stand today; CLB provides you a questionnaire that would help us understand your situation and what you hope to achieve.

With the information gathered from your responses to the questionnaire, we will create a comprehensive financial plan that would act as a guide for your financial goal. The financial plan summarizes your current financial situation (which includes net worth, assets, liabilities, and liquid or working capital), and also addresses several topics which include risk tolerance, estate-planning details, family situation, long-term care risk, and other pertinent present and future financial issues.

We analyze the potential best- and worst-case retirement scenarios and provide you the necessary steps on how to prevent those outcomes. You also have the final decision on what happens to your investment and portfolio, you simply review the plan we have provided and make necessary adjustments if necessary.

Basic Steps Involved in Creating an Investment for the Future