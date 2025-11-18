Kolkata, November 18: Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, is a popular lottery-style game enjoyed by participants across Kolkata and various parts of West Bengal. The game works much like Satta Matka and is conducted under local supervision. Results are announced several times a day, giving players multiple opportunities to try their luck. Anyone wishing to see the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 18, 2025, can check on platforms such as kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in for instant updates and the latest winning digits. The game runs eight rounds each day, known as “bazis,” with fresh outcomes released approximately every 90 minutes beginning at 10 AM. Players can find the live winning numbers for November 18 in the updated Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart provided below.

The Kolkata FF lottery takes place every day from Monday to Sunday and is available exclusively to individuals living in or currently staying in Kolkata. In this game, participants select numbers and place wagers using a format that resembles Satta Matka. Those looking to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 18, 2025 can access the most recent winning digits and real-time updates on the official websites mentioned earlier.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 18, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 290 1

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In India, 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, legally allow lotteries such as Kolkata Fatafat to operate. Although the game offers thrill and suspense, it also carries the possibility of financial loss.

Hence, LatestLY advises players to participate carefully and stay mindful, remembering that gambling can result in monetary setbacks if not handled responsibly.

