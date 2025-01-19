Mumbai, January 19: The Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, has initiated a cross-verification drive to identify women who received benefits under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana despite being ineligible. The scheme provides INR 1,500 monthly to women aged 21-65 with an annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh. Women found ineligible are being asked to return the funds.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare revealed that the scrutiny process uncovered instances of ineligible beneficiaries, including those with incomes above Rs 2.5 lakh, owners of four-wheelers, women residing outside Maharashtra, and duplicate applicants. Around 4,000 women have voluntarily returned the money, with some submitting forms in December and many more this month. Tatkare emphasised the continuous nature of the verification, done with the help of the transport and income tax departments. She assured that refunded money would be allocated to public welfare projects. Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Government Release Installment for January Month? Minister Aditi Tatkare Drops Big Update.

However, the move has sparked backlash from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused the government of humiliating women who voted them into power. “This is a deliberate betrayal of the electorate. First, the government distributed funds without scrutiny for votes. Now, they are turning against women,” he said. Ladki Bahin Yojana: 90,000 Forms Rejected Due to Incomplete Documents, Says Maharashtra Government to Bombay High Court.

NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan warned of large-scale protests, alleging that 65 lakh of the 2.5 crore beneficiaries could be declared ineligible. “We won’t let the government play this cheating game,” she said.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured 230 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, riding on promises like the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).