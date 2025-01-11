Mumbai, January 11: The Ladki Bahin scheme, launched by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year, proved to be beneficial to the MahaYuti to come back to power in Maharashtra during the assembly elections. However, the latest developments suggest that the Ladli Bahan have been left disappointed. An affidavit filed by the state government in the Bombay High Court revealed that about 90,000 applications have been rejected under the Ladli Bahan scheme or Ladki Bahin Yojana.

According to the affidavit, 2.51 crore applications were uploaded with the help of 11 agencies of various departments. Only 2.43 crore applications were found to be eligible for the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. However, the affidavit also stated that the 90,000 forms that were rejected did not have complete documents. Hence, they were not accepted. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Stop? Cash Scheme for Women Affecting Government’s Farm Loan Waiver Plans, Says Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate.

However, the government has not issued an official statement on whether the rejected forms will be accepted again. The Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme was started by the Eknath Shinde-led government to provide financial help and social security to women across the state. Under this scheme, women receive INR 1,500 every month. However, the MahaYuti promised to increase the aid to INR 2,100 per month once they are elected to power. Ladki Bahin Yojana: ‘These’ Beneficiary Women To Receive INR 9,000 in December Installment, Check Details.

State minister Aditi Tatkare said that a final decision on the same is likely to be made after the budget session. Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate recently said the Ladki Bahin Yojana is burdening the state's coffers, thereby affecting its ability to implement the farm loan waiver scheme. Notably, the scheme is likely to cost the state around INR 46,000 crore annually.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).