Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 22, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 22: West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results for Sunday will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website. Along with these three states, results for Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery will be announced today, i.e. on March 22, 2020. Individuals who purchased the lottery tickets can check lottery results for Sunday on the official website of Lottery Sambad- lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery results for the state lotteries are declared three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm, and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively.

On March 22, the lottery results for Sikkim state lottery was announced at 11:55 am. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery and Nagaland state lottery sambad result will be out at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery will also be announced at . Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Sikkim state lottery for Sunday is called as 'Dear Love Morning' in which the lucky winner of the lottery will Rs 1 crore prize. In West Bengal, the Sunday lottery is named as 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' and the lucky winner will be awarded a prize of 1 crore. The lottery for Nagaland is called as 'Dear Hawk Evening' and the winners get their share from Rs 1 crore.