Delhi, April 4: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates for the posts of professors in the faculty. As per the latest notification, recruitment is being held for 6 vacancies.

Applicants can present their candidature for these posts by applying on the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in. Candidates can read the official NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 notification here. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till April 29, 2022. ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 93 Vacancies at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Vacancy details For NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022:

Computer Science and Engineering - 2 vacancies

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 2 vacancies

Electrical Engineering department - 2 vacancies.

How To Apply For NIT Delhi 2022:

Visit the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in

Click on the Recruitment tab and subsequently click on the “Recruitment of Professor in Various Departments of the Institute” link

Fill up the application form

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Application Fee For NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022:

Rs 1000 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates

Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates

No Fees shall be paid by the Women candidates and PWD candidates.

Age Limit For NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022:

Fresh appointment beyond the age of 60 years is discouraged except in the case of faculty with an exceptionally brilliant research career and with ongoing or approved externally funded research project.

Candidates willing to apply for one or more posts are advised to apply online duly by uploading all certificates/self-attested documents with photographs and scanned signature on the website separately for each post along with the requisite fee. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIT Delhi for more information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).