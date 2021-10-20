Akash Jadhav was born to a monetarily weak family in Nagardev, Ahmednagar. Their financial status was insufficient to support Akash’s education and thus he has to drop out of school as early as 7th class. However, a wider area of knowledge regarding the culture, superstition and rescue of and from snakes was waiting for him.

His relative Sunil Bambal in Satara district was engaged in the rescue of snakes and Akash found his calling in this. In 2007, he got acquainted with the profession of Sunil but his parents were highly skeptical of his. Akash however, followed his heart and moved to Satara without his family’s consent. By the end of the year Akash was well versed with the art of snake rescue and has gathered immense knowledge about the diversities of snakes, their bite, it’s effect and most importantly the proper first aid for snake bite.

Then he moved backed to Ahmednagar in 2008 and started his task of rescuing snakes. Starting from 5 to 10 calls a day, Akash Jadhav now runs a 24*7 rescue service for animals. Also, as worked started to grow and the number of rescue calls increased manifold, he added more members to his rescue team. Atul Pakhare, Nawaz Shaikh, Rishikesh Jadhav, Shiraj Sayyed, Siddhant Waghchaure, Rishikesh Paredeshi and Aniket Pakhare were the first to join him. Following them were Megha Bhalerav, Neeta Gajare, Rajeshri Alhat and Sheetal Kashar who believed that they could contribute by being a part of the team and also promote equality amongst the people.

Along with this, Akash started to promote the culture of snake rescue and took upon the task of educating people about the various myths that’s prevailed regarding snake bite and how one can save a person bitten by a snake by giving the right first aid. For the same purpose, Akash even collaborated with the schools of the area so as to start a door to door campaign for the cause of rescuing snakes and imparting education. However, Akash was soon convinced that this method would only serve the purpose in a limited area and the reach would be minimal. Thus, in 2017 he launched his own YouTube channel “Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav”. The channel not only served his cause for the snakes but even fetched him fame and financial growth. With 4.46 million subscribers on YouTube, the per month viewership of channel is 21.28 million and daily viewership of about 709 thousand. With respect to monetary growth, a person who had to miss out on his basic education due to lack of money now has a net worth of the $5.11 million, from his YouTube channel.

Having rescued more than 12000 species of wild animals, Akash Jadhav not only found his ultimate calling but also worked hard to eradicate his myths and superstitions that have existed in India regarding snakes. He has also served as a medium to educate people about snake rescue as well as first aid for snake bites making the environment more conducive for both animals and humans.