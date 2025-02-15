Mumbai, February 15: Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai of today, February 15, will be declared soon at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Teer game results are announced after Round 1 and Round 2 of Shillong Teer are completed. Played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, the Teer games attract people from all walks of life. Shillong Teer participants can also check today's winning numbers by viewing the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 15, 2025, below.

The Shillong Teer consists of eight Teer games, which are played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a day holiday. The eight Teer games are - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played in Round 1 and Round 2 throughout the day, the Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 15, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

As mentioned above, lottery players can check Shillong Teer Result and its winning numbers on the websites mentioned above. They can also find the Teer game results in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below, which will be updated here at LatestLY as and when the winning numbers of both rounds are declared. Legal and regulated by the Nagaland government, the Shillong Teer games offer local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills while providing lottery enthusiasts an opportunity to win varying prizes. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

What Is Shillong Teer?

One of the most popular lottery games in the country, Shillong Teer games require players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99 as local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. Of all the arrows hitting the target in Round 1 and Round 2, only the last two digits are picked to be winning numbers. While the results of Teer games are declared at different times, Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results are declared by 12, with the rest of the Teer game results followed in the afternoon and evening.

