In our current environment, when people are connected digitally more than ever before, everything must be instant and extremely engaging. With the increased popularity in online interactions and communities, the generational gaps among Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials, are slowly closing with almost everyone becoming active social media users.

Since Millennials have grown up in the digital age, they are years ahead of their preceding generation, Generation X, when it comes to behavior on social media and the web. Millennials penetrate the social media market with 84% of the generation considered active users. For the most part, the generation is extremely comfortable finding and receiving information on the internet.

Throughout their education, they have completed countless research projects and have relied on online tools to garner information. For that reason, it is even more important for them to be able to have information at their fingertips. It is not laziness that drives them, but the demand to have information readily available and in small easily consumable pieces.

Millennials are often misunderstood as their priorities and mannerisms are much different than their predecessors. This can be attributed to their ability to seek out information and use online channels to simplify daily tasks. Social media is one way that they have been able to connect. This type of interaction is a major deviation from picking up the phone and calling people or other methods of communication that other generations are used to. The generation is constantly looking for the path of least resistance, not because they are lazy, but because they know there is an easier, simpler solution to do something efficiently. This is extremely true when you consider how they engage in online communities.

On the other hand, Baby Boomers and Generation X did not grow up with technology and social media; however, they too have quickly taken to interacting on social platforms. In many cases, the interactions that they have and their reasons for being on the site are extremely different from those of younger generations. For instance, Baby Boomers and Generation X tend to use the platforms to stay up to date with family members, post pictures, and have most recently started receiving news and current events through platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

In most cases, it is Baby Boomers and Generation X that struggle with issues such as scams and fake news as they do not realize when it is not safe to share information online or trust a specific source. Millennials on the other hand are very negatively affected by bullying, trolling, and worrying about what others are saying on social media. Thus, the generations interact differently with social and struggle with different aspects of the platforms; however, one thing is clear there is a market need for a new platform that provides a more safe, secure, and positive connection.

At ChekMarc, co-founded and launched in 2021 by Vrinda Johnson and Marc Kaplan, we believe it will take a Social Revolution to change this and that this change begins with social platforms that use technology for good. ChekMarc is a global online social platform that enables people to give and get guidance for free in a community where people support one another. No ads, no negativity and no promotion of fake news. If you are looking to achieve something in life or to help someone else achieve a goal, be it about fitness, health, career, hobbies, parenting or any other topic, ChekMarc provides you access to people around the world to learn from or to help.

ChekMarc takes substantial efforts to not only reduce bias, but to encourage these non-biased connections are meaningful and rewarding. It focuses on reinforcing positivity and combating negativity in the online interactions by moderating content. And while people can remain anonymous on the site should they want to, everyone has the ability to verify their identity and prove they are a real person and are who they say they are. Furthermore, ChekMarc is eliminates the popularity contests of “likes” and “shares”, and in doing so creates an environment where people can connect based truly on the ability to help one another.

ChekMarc can connect people of any generation in a unique way that works to combat the issues that many are facing in current social media offerings. Not only does it combat online negativity, but it also has the ability to reduce generational bias and age-related bias by providing a platform that connects people through similar experiences, knowledge, and so much more. There is no shame in learning something from a Millennial and vice versa younger generations have much to learn from Baby Boomers and Generation X alike! ChekMarc focuses on creating a community that lifts each other up instead of tearing each other down.