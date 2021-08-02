Athletes, have you ever wondered how you could be able to create passive income streams for yourself?

If you’ve done some searching on your own, then you’ve most likely stumbled across some of Toby Laine’s material online. After all, he has made his social media a resource library of valuable information about how to beat the odds & maximise your potential mentally and financially.

Toby, a young infantryman VET is known to be an expert in the sports industry, as an analyser, sports and athlete manager & social media expert. Big projects are coming for him and we suggest you stay aware.

The currency in today’s marketing is how many followers does someone have on Twitter, or Instagram, or Snapchat. Toby said. “And so I think you’ll see athletes branding themselves. The ones branding themselves in dynamic ways, because the internet has become an information centre, can establish a vibrant presence.”

The young entrepreneur, sports manager has been cracking the code of social media for years. « Social media platforms are changing their algorithms at a crazy fast pace and I need to analyse everything back and forth when it happens. It’s harder as years go by, they want people to pay them in advertising in order to get seen. I consider my work and knowledge in social media as a swiss watch, everything is so precise in my system, the only way to make it works in 2021 ».

There are no shortcuts in my work and my development plans for my athletes said the veteran. He completed a master degree in sports management from the Johan Cruyff Institute, a university built by a famous football player. « I upgraded my skills in sponsorship proposals and activation during these years, making myself a better athlete manager, along with my strengths in social media growth, marketing, business launching & mental strength and leadership skills from my years as an infantryman, ready to get my clients and future clients the biggest deals ».

I also believe the new NIL culture might actually induce players to stay in school rather than leave early to chase the lure of professional dollars. If they’re making decent money in college, as the top players stand to do, they might decide that it’s worth sticking around to get that diploma. NCAA made big changes in 2021 and some athletes are already making decent incomes with it, however, they are still not very well educated about the subject & it can be very complex. My job first and foremost is to educate athletes, from youths to professionals.

I always said to my athletes from many different ages and levels, there are always people looking up to you wanting to be at your position, so be grateful for that and take advantage of that reach, too many times taken for granted. Many student-athletes have leveraged their notoriety in high school and youth sports to accumulate massive followings on social media channels, regardless of the sport they play. Indeed, as the next class of Gen Z student-athletes enters college, they are bringing more and more social followers with them, they understand very well what I have been teaching for years.

Success comes when preparation meets opportunities, and when you know you are well prepared, you believe in yourself and then all you do is enjoy the game, no pressure. That’s all I do & what I teach my guys, always ahead of the curve.