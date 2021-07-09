Planning to take its innovative solution overseas and diversify its market, leading Canadian global conglomerate, Top Tier Group has massive expansion plans in the near future post-pandemic.

COVID-19 has completely reshaped the global landscape for businesses. Now more than ever companies are exploring more flexible and (for lack of better words) new recession proof ways to scale a business regardless of the challenges the pandemic brings. Throughout the past year businesses have undoubtably been adversely affected as well as the global economy as a whole taking a massive blow. Despite this, it’s opened new avenues for expansion and has generated opportunities across the world in new markets for businesses that previously weren’t possible. As the global Top Tier Group expands in size and territories, naturally increasing their scale of operation is an obvious course of action.

“The internet has made the world a much smaller and more accessible place. Expansion is happening rapidly with ease as things progress, looking forwards to serving more customers with constant innovation and new concepts the market hasn’t seen before”, said a spokesperson from Top Tier.

By far, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted normalcy and tore apart countries beyond anything in recent memory or history has seen. Being a well-known industry leader, Top Tier Group uses innovation to combat the pandemic and helping assist those in need anywhere they can, putting people over profit every-time. Recently launching Top Tier Safety Supplies making PPE items, gloves and other sanitary items easily accessible to people. Also being a huge supplier for many government entities with top-quality healthcare supplies to fight the battle against COVID-19.

“Ultimately, the objective behind these expansions are to access new talented employees and diversify our customer base. By entering new markets we will eventually yield high returns on our investments and revitalize product development at scale globally.”

Present day, Top Tier Group is by far one of the most prominent global leaders in the industry, with 5 subsidiaries — Top Tier Air Link, Top Tier Containers, Mein Haus Staging, Top Tier Safety Supplies, and Top Tier Moving. Offering a innovative solution that is designed to make our lives better. Combining affordability with quality providing comprehensive solutions. After years of expertise gained through experience, Top Tier Group is set to scale to even greater heights with it’s lastest post-pandemic expansion.

About us

Top Tier Group of Companies is a worldwide conglomerate which is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Founded by Michael Theodorou, Top Tier offers a wide range of high-quality and cost-effective innovative products and services in multiple markets. As a global enterprise, the company’s goal is to transform lives and build a better tomorrow.