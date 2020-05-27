Jawaharlal Nehru 56th Death Anniversary: Rare Photos of India’s First Prime Minister That You Would Not Want to Miss

Former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru, became India's first prime minister in 1947 after the country became independent. Nehru fought for India's freedom from the British rule. He was born to Motilal Nehru, a prominent lawyer and nationalist statesman and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889. Nehru was an Indian independence activist, and subsequently, gained a central figure in Indian politics after becoming the Prime Minister.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death in 1964. He was also known as Pandit Nehru due to his roots with the Kashmiri Pandit community while Indian children knew him as Chacha Nehru.

On his death anniversary today, take a look at some rare and unseen photos of him:

Indian Tennis Players are seen with Jawaharlal Nehru and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

Indian Tennis Players are seen with Jawaharlal Nehru and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

2. Jawaharlal Nehru’s Family

Jawaharlal Nehru’s Family Photo with Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Krishna Hutheesingh, Indira Gandhi and Ranjit Pandit, Swaroop Rani, and Kamala Nehru (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

3. Jawaharlal Nehru with Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi

Mahatma Gandhi with Jawaharlal Nehru in Bhangi Colony, New Delhi (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Jawaharlal Nehru with Indira, Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi

Jawaharlal Nehru with Indira, Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi at Teen Murti House (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

5. Jawaharlal Nehru at marriage of Indira and Feroze Gandhi in 1942

Jawaharlal Nehru at the marriage of Indira and Feroze Gandhi in 1942 (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

6. Jawaharlal Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten

Jawaharlal Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

7. Nehru with Panchanan Chakraborty, a Revolutionary From Bengal

Panchanan Chakraborty shaking hands with Jawaharlal Nehru | Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

8. Jawaharlal Nehru with daughter Indira Gandhi

Jawaharlal Nehru with daughter Indira Gandhi in July 1956 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

9. Jawaharlal Nehru With America's First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru applying colours to America's First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1962 on occasion of Holi. (Photo Credit: US Consulate Twitter)

After 1962, Nehru's health began declining steadily. The first PM spent months recuperating in Kashmir through 1963. When he returned from Dehradun on May 26, 1964, he was feeling quite comfortable and went to bed. At midnight, Nehru complained of pain in the back after which doctors attended on him. Soon after, Nehru collapsed and remained unconscious until he died. His death was announced to Lok Sabha on May 27, 1964 and the cause of death is believed to be heart attack.