Kurhani Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Kurhani constituency falls under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the seat. It has been a BJP seat since 2015. Polling for the Kurhani election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for these phases will take place on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Kurhani, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed Phase 3 schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

In Bihar elections 2015, Kedar Prasad Gupta of the BJP had won from the Kurhani seat, defeating three-time JDU MLA Manoj Kumar Singh. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Kurhani Assembly seat include BJP's sitting MLA Kedar Prasad Gupta, RJD's Anil Kumar Sahni, and Ram Babu Singh of RLSP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

