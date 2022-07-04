Patna, July 4: The health condition of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment in Paras hospital here, is stated to be stable, medical superintendent of the hospital said on Monday.

Dr Asif Praman, medical superintendent of Paras hospital said: "The RJD chief was brought to the hospital with a fracture on his right shoulder after he suffered a fall. Besides, he is also suffering from other diseases. He is under observation in the ICU and his condition is stable now." Patna Anti-Encroachment Drive: Police Action Leaves Many Injured in Rajiv Nagar, Nepali Nagar

Doctors have advised him proper rest for a month and to use a wheel-chair if needed.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Yadav, also said that his condition is stable.

Lalu Prasad fell from the staircase and sustained fractures in right shoulder on Sunday evening. The family doctors had applied a temporary plaster on his shoulder.

At 4 a.m. on Monday, he complained about uneasiness and breathlessness. Tejashwi Yadav immediately rushed him to nearby Paras hospital. The doctors admitted him in the ICU and conducted an MRI scan.

Lalu Prasad is convicted in fodder scam and he is currently out on bail after completing more than half of the jail term. The RJD leader is suffering from many health diseases including kidney infection, water accumulation in lungs and blood pressure.

The 75-year-old veteran socialist leader wants to go to Singapore to consult with doctors for his kidney transplant.

Recently, the court has released his passport as well.

