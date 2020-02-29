Morarji Desai 124th Birth Anniversary: Five Memorable Quotes By Fourth Prime Minister of India

Morarji Desai (Photo Credits: Getty IMages)

Morarji Ranchhodji Desai, India's fourth and first non-Congress Prime Minister, was born on February 29, 1896. Besides serving as Prime Minister of India between 1977 and 1979, Morarji Desai held several other constitutional posts such as Chief Minister of Bombay State, Home Minister, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. He was among the prominent opposition leaders to be jailed during the Emergency in 1975. The Year 2020 will mark the 124th birth anniversary of the fourth prime minister of India. Jawaharlal Nehru Quotes on Children’s Day 2019: Memorable Sayings by the First Indian Prime Minister About Kids That Are Must Read.

Moraraji Desai was born in Bhadeli village, now in the Bulsar district of Gujarat. Desai was imprisoned thrice during the freedom struggle. In 1967, Desai joined Indira Gandhi’s cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of Finance. When the Congress party split in 1969, Morarji joined the Indian National Congress (Organisation) faction of the party. After emergency, general elections were held in 1977. Desai was selected by the Janata alliance, later Janata Party as their parliamentary leader. Thus, he began the first non-Congress prime minister of the country. Narendra Modi 69th Birthday Special: 10 Memorable Quotes by the Prime Minister of India.

Here Are Some Memorable Quotes by Morarji Desai:

Life at any time can become difficult; Life at any time can become easy. It all depends upon how one adjusts oneself to life.

All good things are difficult to achieve, and bad things are very easy to get.

I believe in preventing cruelty to all living beings in any form.

One can’t be kind to one person and cruel to another.

Self-help must precede help from others. Even for making certain of help from heaven, one has to help oneself.

Morarji Desai was a Gandhian follower. In 1986, he was awarded highest civilian award of Pakistan— the Nishan-e-Pakistan — for making significant efforts to improve India-Pak relations. In 1991, the former PM was awarded the Bharat Ratna. After retirement from politics, Morarji Desai spent last days of his life in Mumbai. He died on April 10, 1995, at the age of 99.