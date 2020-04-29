3 Labourers Killed by Speeding Truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain After Being Denied Entry into Their Native Village Due to Fear of COVID-19

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ujjain, April 29: Three labourers sleeping on a roadside were killed by a speeding truck Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The deceased were denied entry into their native village by its residents due to the fear of COVID-19 due to which they were left with no other option to sleep on the roadside. The deceased were identified as 5-year-old Vikram Singh, his 55-year-old wife Bhoori Bhai and 50-year-old Badri Banjara. Karnataka CM Directs Authorities to Provide Aid to Migrant Labourer Who Died While Walking over 200 Km to Reach Her Home.

According to a report published in India Today, the labourers had returned home from Jaisalmer during the lockdown. They reached Mohanpura village on the outskirts of Ujjain on Tuesday evening. The villagers did not allow them to enter Mohanpura out of the fear of coronavirus spread in the village. Migrant Labourer Walks His Distance to Have a Last Glimpse of His Dead Mother.

The labourers then reportedly walked towards the Ujjain Medical College for getting tested for coronavirus. Due to the late hours, the test could not be done. As per the media report, they were forced to sleep on the roadside near Bhairu Gadh on the Unhail road in Ujjain.

They were sleeping on the road when a speeding truck crushed them. After the accident, the driver of the truck fled from the spot. However, the police seized the truck and initiated a probe to investigate allegations against villagers of not allowing entry to the deceased.

Migrant workers are the most affected by the coronavirus lockdown as they lost their only source of income. They were left with no food, shelter and money due to which many decided to travel to their home on foot.