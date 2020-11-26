New Delhi, November 26: The Delhi High Court in a landmark judgment said that an adult woman is free to free to reside wherever she wishes and with whoever she wishes. The judgment was passed by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar on November 24 while hearing a case in which a 20-year-old girl left her house to get married. The habeas corpus plea was filed by the girl's brother. In the plea, her brother had alleged that the girl was kidnapped.

The bench interacted with the girl via video conferencing. The court said that Sulekh could stay with Babloo if she wanted to. The court also asked parents of Sulekha not to take law in their hands and ordered counselling for her brother. Priyanka Kharwar And Salamat Ansari Are Not Hindu-Muslim For Us, The Two Are Grown-up Individuals, Says Allahabad High Court.

"The mobile phone number of the beat constable of the police station where Sulekha will reside with Babloo should be provided to both Sulekha and Babloo so that they may get in touch with police officials in case of need," reported Hindustan Times quoting the bench as saying.

According to reports, Praveen filed the plea after her sister went missing on September 12. In the plea, Praveen mentioned that he suspected Babloo for kidnapping his sister and requested that her sister should be produced before the court. However, in the court, Sulekha told the bench that she left her house to marry Babloo. Love Jihad Ordinance Cleared by UP Cabinet Against Forced Religious Conversions, Offenders to be Jailed.

The Delhi High Court's verdict came days after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet passed an ordinance against "Love Jihad". On Monday, the Allahabad High Court struck down its previous judgment in which it held that religious conversion "just for the purpose of marriage" was unacceptable. The court said that essentially it does not matter whether a conversion is valid or not. The right of two adults to live together cannot be encroached upon by the state or others.

