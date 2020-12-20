Agra, December 20: Two bike-borne men stopped a property dealer on a busy road and one of them shot him thrice at point-blank range. The incident, caught on a CCTV camera, took place in Uttar Pradesh's Agra yesterday. The property dealer, identified as 50-year-old Harish Pachauri, died on the way to a hospital. No arrest has been made so far. Cops are talking to Pachauri's family members to ascertain if he had enemies. UP: Dalit Man Shot Dead in Shahjahanpur, Two Arrested.

The CCTV video footage showed Pachauri waiting on a busy intersection to cross the road. He was speaking on his mobile phone when a motorcycle halted in front of him. The pillion rider took out a weapon and shot at Pachauri who fell to the ground pulling down the shooter off the bike as well. The assailant then got up and shot the victim again. He fired for the third time at point-blank range when the victim was lying on the ground. UP Shocker: Samajwadi Party Leader Shares Video Alleging Two Party Leaders, Chhote Lal Diwakar And His Son, Shot Dead on Camera by Goons.

Agra Property Dealer Shot Dead:

A property dealer’s murder on a busy Agra intersection , caught on cctv . Amazing impunity . 24 hours after the incident ,still awaiting word from @agrapolice on arrests ... pic.twitter.com/k9ah4ChKMv — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 20, 2020

The attackers then fled the scene. "We are speaking to his family whether he had any enmities with anyone," Agra Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar was quoted by NDTV as saying. Police said further investigation in the case is underway and culprits will be nabbed soon.

