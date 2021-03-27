Ahmedabad, March 27: In a shocking incident of sexual assault against women, a 20-year-old girl was raped by a man in Ahmedabad on the pretext of giving her a job. The accused has been identified as Mansukh Patel. The girl is a resident of Bapunagar. She met the accused as he promised that he would help her in getting a job. Gujarat: Self-Styled Spiritual Guru in Vadodara Booked for Allegedly Raping Minor Repeatedly for Years.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Patel called the girl to Madhuvan Hotel and then committed the heinous crime. The girl registered a complaint with the Bapunagar police. An investigation has been launched into the case. A medical examination of both the accused and the rape survivor was carried out. Reports of the medical examination are still awaited. Gujarat: 19-Year-Old Dalit Woman Gang-Raped and Hanged.

It is the second such incident reported from Ahmedabad within a week. On March 21, a 45-year-old woman from Sector 16 in Gandhinagar filed a complaint against her son-in-law for allegedly raping her 15-year-old daughter. The woman alleged that her eldest son-in-law took the minor to his home in Palanpur and raped her.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat Home Department shared crime figures of state in the assembly. According to the state home department, As many as 3,095 incidents of rape were reported in different parts of the state in the last two years ending December 31, 2020.

