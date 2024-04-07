Ahmedabad, April 7: A 37-year-old woman from Gujarat's Ahmedabad lodged a police complaint accusing her husband and his relatives of allegedly harassing and assaulting her for dowry. The woman, a sales marketing officer complainant, told cops that her husband had sold the jewellery her parents had given her during their wedding. The complaint has been lodged at Sabarmati police station.

In her complaint, the woman said that her husband started living with her in Ahmedabad after he allegedly had a fight with his parents in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The woman also said they were living with her parents, reports TOI. She said that fights started between her and her husband as he did not work. She also claimed that her husband would consume alcohol and assault her. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Bites Off Wife’s Finger During Domestic Dispute in Sardarnagar After Accusing Her of Having an Affair.

The complainant, who married in 2008, further said that her husband sold the gold and silver ornaments she received as gifts during their wedding. Seven years after their wedding, the woman purchased a house with her parents's help. "A while later, I found my husband talking to someone on the phone. In 2018, my brother told me that he was chatting with his brother's wife," the complainant told cops.

The 37-year-old also said that her husband asked her to bring money from her parents because he wanted to start a business. She also alleged that her husband forced her to sell the house she bought because he claimed to have faced heavy losses in the business. The complainant further claimed that in March, her husband left home, and when she called him, he said he did not want to live with her. Ahmedabad Shocker: 19-Year-Old Molested, Threatened With Acid Attack in Gujarat; Stalker Booked.

After this, the woman called her sister-in-law in Indore, and she was informed that her husband had eloped with her brother’s wife. The woman then approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband with the Sabarmati police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).