Air Quality in India Improves, Cities Record Low Levels of Pollution As Cars Stay off Roads, Industries Remain Shut Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 27: The coronavirus pandemic and a complete lockdown has resulted in localized improvement of air quality in the country. With cars off the roads and a complete industrial shutdown, India's mega cities are producing unprecedented low levels of air pollution.

Kuldeep Srivastava, who heads the regional meteorological centre at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said that pollution levels are going to dip further during the 21-day lockdown.

"The current AQI shows the relationship between the human activity and pollution," Srivastava said. Coronavirus 'Positive': From China's Road to Recovery to Controlled Air Pollution, 8 Rays of Hope Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said that the pollution levels have plummeted due to reduction in vehicular traffic, shutdown of industries and western disturbance, which is causing rainfall.

Levels of air pollutants and warming gases over some cities are showing significant drops. Levels in India's financial capital, Mumbai, are now at a moderate 95 on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The AQI of the national capital, with a population of 26.7 million, stood at 67 and is also in the moderate category. The suffocating grey smog has finally subsided. Locals also stated that it is now easier to breathe.

The observations undertaken by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) also showed that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels reduced significantly during the lockdown in both China and Italy. Coronavirus Outbreak: China Pollution Levels Dropped During COVID-19 Shutdown, Show NASA And European Space Agency Satellites.

"It is too early to assess the implications for concentrations of greenhouse gases which are responsible for long-term climate change," the statement by WMO further added.