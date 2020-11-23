Uttar Pradesh, November 23: The fate of two lovers in Uttar Pradesh saw several twists and turns. According to a Free Press Journal report, a case was reported from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh where a man was beaten up for visiting his girlfriend late at night. The victim Prem Singh, was having an affair with a girl, who lived in another village

Prem used to often visit his girlfriend late at night. However, one night, when luck was not on their side, he was caught by the girl's family and was thrashed whole night. The following day, Lakshmi's family handed over Prem to the Police. Lockdown Love Story: Kanpur Man Falls in Love with a Poor Girl While Distributing Food to the Underprivileged, Gets Married to Her.

Prem & Lakshmi married after the latter's family thrashed her husband:

However, fearing a trial, Lakshmi's family decided to get both of them married. Both of them tied the knot at a small temple in the Azeemnagar area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).