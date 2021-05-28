Kolkata, May 28: The Centre on Friday recalled West Bengal's Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. He was given central deputation with immediate effect. The development came on the day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the review meeting conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the damages caused by severe cyclonic storm Yaas. The order was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Cyclone Yaas: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Relief Package After Aerial Survey of Affected Areas in West Bengal and Odisha.

Notably, Bandyopadhyay was recently given an extension for three months as West Bengal chief secretary. According to reports, he has been asked to join the Department of Personnel and Training. Bandyopadhyay has been asked to report to the DoPT on May 31. He is a 1987-cadre IAS officer. The West Bengal government has been asked by the ministry of personnel to relieve him with immediate effect. The West Bengal Chief Secretary is known to be close to Banerjee.

Order by The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions:

Centre recalls WB Chief Secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay invoking Sec 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules. On Dec 12, MHA issued a similar order directing three WB Cadre IPS officers to report to Centre. Fall out of today’s events. Forced central deputation of a Chief Secy is unprecedented ! pic.twitter.com/Ilj0HgRZ1I — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) May 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, a controversy erupted after Banerjee skipped the review meeting conducted by PM Modi. The meeting took place at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station near Kharagpur to assess the damages caused by severe cyclonic storm Yaas that hit the state on Wednesday. BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For Skipping PM Narendra Modi's Cyclone Yass Review Meet; Suvendu Adhikari Says West Bengal CM is Insensitive to Sufferings of People of State.

The review meeting snowballed into a political controversy after Banerjee personally met the Prime Minister before the meeting and submitted a copy of the damages caused by the cyclone to him. She even left the Air Force Station before the meeting commenced.

According to IANS, Banerjee had asked for a separate meeting with Modi ahead of the review meeting convened by the Prime Minister. Accordingly, a slot of 15 minutes was allotted, during which Banerjee submitted a detailed report of the damages caused by the storm to PM Modi. In the 15-minute meeting, Banerjee briefed the Prime Minister about the damages caused to the agricultural fields, residential buildings, embankments and roads. The Chief Minister then flew to Digha to take stock of the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).