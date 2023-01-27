Aligarh, January 27: A video from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) that went viral on social media, shows several students purportedly chanting 'Allah-hu-Akbar' (God is great) during the Republic Day celebrations.

Clad in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniforms, the students are heard chanting the slogan after the hoisting of the tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall. Uttar Pradesh: Students in NCC Uniforms Chant ‘Allah-Hu-Akhbar’ at Aligarh Muslim University Campus on Republic Day, Probe Ordered.

Students Chanting Religious Slogans During Republic Day Celebrations at AMU Campus:

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order has been issued to investigate the matter. "Further action will be taken after the investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident," Wasim Ali said.

Aligarh S.P. Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the university has been directed to take cognisance of the incident. Aligarh Muslim University Witnesses Ugly Clash Between Kashmiri Students and Others, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

"A video from AMU has gone viral in which students in NCC uniforms are hard chanting a religious slogan. The university has been directed to take cognisance of the matter," he said.

