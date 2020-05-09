Aligarh: Schools Re-Open Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shut Later, Education Officer Says 'Teachers Got Confused'

School | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Aligarh, May 9: Some schools were re-opened in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday despite the ongoing lockdown and clear instruction from the Centre regarding closure of all educational institutes across the country because of the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, an order purportedly issued by the Basic Education Department was circulated in WhatsApp groups of teachers after which some government schools resumed classes from 1st to 8th. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15.

The order of resumption of schools was shared in a WhatsApp group on May 7. The order asked teachers to open schools for remedial classes. A list of those who will supervise the classes was also issued. The order further stated that students should wear masks and social distancing must be ensured. After the order went viral, teachers took classes and some students also attended amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Date Announced: Examination to Be Conducted on August 23, Says HRD Ministry.

Aligarh Basic Education Officer Issues Clarification on Re-opening of Schools:

Some teachers got confused & mistakenly opened schools at some places. Clear directions have been given to the concerned officials to not allow any schools to open: Lakshmikant Pandey, Aligarh District Basic Education Officer #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/NDCYl5YCHq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2020

After the matter came in media, a clarification was issued and schools were shut. "Some teachers got confused and mistakenly opened schools at some places. Clear directions have been given to the concerned officials to not allow any schools to open," Lakshmikant Pandey, Aligarh District Basic Education Officer, told news agency ANI. Pictures of students sitting inside classrooms and under trees for the remedial classes went viral on social media, with people slamming authorities for risking children's lives.