JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Date Announced: Examination to Be Conducted on August 23, Says HRD Ministry

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Advanced) will be held on 23rd of August. JEE Advanced is an entrance exam for admission to IITs. The crucial exam was scheduled to be held on 17th of this month, but was deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Nishank said, the JEE-Mains will be held from 18th to 23rd July. JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country and is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who are successful in JEE Main exam are eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced exam. JEE Advanced Exam 2020 Date Update: Examination to Be Conducted on August 23, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had also given students an option to change their opted centres for the two tests as many of them have moved to different places during the lockdown.

However, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET will be held on 26th July.

Earlier this month, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) deferred the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2020 scheduled to be held on 31st May due to the lockdown. The new date for the test will be decided later this month.