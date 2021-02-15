Agartala, February 15: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb made another controversial statement on Sunday. Deb said that the BJP is planning to expand its footprint not only across the country but also in neighbouring countries.

He made these comments while speaking at an event in Agartala. He disclosed Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s alleged plan to form saffron party-led governments in two neighbouring countries – Nepal and Sri Lanka. Biplab Deb's Views on Government Jobs, Diana Hayden, Milk Cows & Internet in Mahabharata Era Makes Him Internet's Favourite Controversy Child.

Here's what Biplab Deb said, watch video:

Deb was quoted saying, "During a close interaction in the state guesthouse, Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP formed its government in several states. Responding to this, Amit Shah told us that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. 'We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government."

This is not the first time that Deb has been caught in controversy. He is often referred to as the internet's favourite controversy child. From criticising model-actor Diana Hayden's looks to advising the educated youth in his state to "set up paan shops instead of running after political parties for several years to get government jobs and waste the vital time of their life," he is always in the news.

