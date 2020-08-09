New Delhi, August 9: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tested negative for coronavirus. The news was confirmed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Taking to Twitter, Tiwari announced that the Home Minister has tested negative for COVID-19". Sharing a picture of the Home Minister, Tiwari tweeted in Hindi saying. "Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19".

On August 2, Shah had announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He then had got himself admitted in a Delhi hospital. The Home Minister said he was getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors. The 55-year-old leader had stated this on his Twitter handle.

Here's the tweet:

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted in Hindi. The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

A day after Shah tested positive for coronavirus, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also went into home quarantine as he had met Shah a day before. In a tweet, Prasad said, "Friends! I'm absolutely fine. To follow protocol I have isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shahji on Saturday evening for an official meeting. I'm working from home and following daily routine including Yoga and exercise. Also reading books and enjoying classical music."

