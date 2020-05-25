Amritsar Residents Stranded in Pakistan's Lahore Appeal to Indian Government for Help

Amritsar Residents Stranded in Pakistan's Lahore (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lahore, May 25: Due to the novel coronavirus lockdown, many Indian citizens are stranded in foreign countries. In one of the similar case, five residents of Punjab's Amritsar are stranded in Pakistan's Lahore since the imposition of lockdown. They have made an appeal to the Indian government to evacuate them as they have cited health issues. Air India Can Operate Non-Scheduled Foreign Flights with Middle Seats Booking for 10 Days, Says Supreme Court.

Satbir Singh, a resident of Amritsar's Golden Avenue, said, "My health condition is serious and prescribed medicines are not available at drug stores here. I request govt to evacuate us at the earliest." India Records Highest Ever Spike of 6,977 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 1,38,845, Death Toll Mounts to 4,021.

ANI Tweet:

My father, mother & three others went to Pakistan on March 10 to visit several gurudwaras there & got stranded due to imposition of COVID-19 induced lockdown. I urge the govt to bring them back as soon as possible: Kamaljit Singh, son of Satbir Singh in Amritsar https://t.co/uEjJN2ULvW pic.twitter.com/YczVfMpcmk — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Kamaljit Singh, son of Satbir Singh, said that his parents and three others went to Pakistan on March 10 to visit several gurudwaras and got stuck there due to the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown. "I urge the government to bring them back as soon as possible," he said.

Speaking to The Times of India, Satbir said that they were initially staying in Gurudwara Dera Sahib in Lahore but a local Sikh from Lahore, Amrik Singh, offered them shelter at his house. Amrik gave us warm welcome but we cannot be a burden on them, Satbir said. He said that they have appealed to Indian High Commission in Islamabad to arrange their return but to no avail.