Andhra Pradesh: 275 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Reaches 5,555

Amaravati, June 17: With 275 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh, the cumulative tally of the state reached 5,555. The spike in the number of cases is the highest as the previous one-day high was 253 reported on Sunday. With two more deaths, the death toll on Wednesday was reported to be 90. One death was reported from Kurnool while the other was reported from Guntur.

However, the mortality rate of the state has been improving as it dipped from 1.31 per cent to 1.27 per cent on Wednesday. As per the latest data, Andhra Pradesh stands at 11th position in terms of mortality among other states of the country. The nationwide mortality rate has jumped to 3.36 per cent from 2.9 per cent. India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 2,003 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Cases Rise to 3,54,065.

The total number of active cases in the state went up to 2,559 from 2,341 while 55 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital. With this, the total number of cured people in the state was reported to be 2,906. The state nodal officer said a total of 15,881 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The number of returnees from other states also increased by 50 to stand at 1,253. However, the tally of active cases dipped nominally to 562 from 564. A total of 21 new cases were reported from those who are returning to the state from other countries taking the total tally in this category to 263 with 219 active cases and 21 recovered patients.

