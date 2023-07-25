Mumbai, July 25: An Indian woman named Anju, 34, who travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend, Nasrulla, is set to return to India in August, upon the expiration of her visa. Nasrulla, 29, has dismissed reports of having romantic relation with Anju, stating that they are simply friends who connected on social media back in 2019. He asserted that they don't have plan to marry.

"Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry," Nasrulla was quoted by news agency PTI as saying over the phone. "She will go back to her country on August 20 after her visa expires. Anju is living in a separate room of my home with the other female members of my family," he added.

Anju, a resident of Alwar district, Rajasthan, obtained a valid Pakistani visa to visit Nasrulla in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan's Ministry of Interior had granted her a 30-day visa specifically for Upper Dir. Nasrulla, a science graduate, emphasised that Anju is staying in a separate room at his home, along with other female members of his family. Anju-Nasrulla Case: Father of Indian Woman, Who Went to Pakistan To Meet 'Facebook Friend', Says His Daughter Is 'Mentally Disturbed, Eccentric'.

As per reports, the district administration has provided adequate security to Anju during her stay in Pakistan, ensuring her safety. An affidavit affirming the platonic nature of their friendship has been submitted to the local authorities, and Anju will adhere to her visa conditions, remaining within the Upper Dir district. Anju's husband, Arvind, who resides in Rajasthan with their 15-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, expressed hope for her safe return. He revealed that Anju had left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur, and only later did they discover her presence in Pakistan. Anju Rafael-Nasrullah 'Love Story': Married Indian Woman Crosses Border To Meet 'Facebook Friend' in Pakistan.

The incident has drawn attention due to its similarities to the case of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India to live with a Hindu man she met while playing PUBG in 2019. However, Anju's case differs as she travelled to Pakistan legally via the Wagah-Attari border.

While Anju's cross-border journey has captivated public interest, Nasrulla's affirmation that they are mere friends sets their story apart from the common narrative of romantic involvements between individuals from different countries.

