New Delhi, August 8: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had recently endorsed an indigenous "papad" brand claiming that eating the "papad" will help fight the deadly coronavirus, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. "Meghwal was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 10 a.m. after he complained of difficulty in breathing," a doctor told IANS.

However, his condition is said to be stable now. He is receiving treatment under Neeraj Nishchal, who is a professor at the department of Medicine at AIIMS, as per sources. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, Launches 'Bhabhi Ji Papad', Claims 'It Can Be Very Helpful in Fighting Coronavirus', Watch Video.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's Tweet

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे । — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020

Meghwal, who is the Junior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, recently made headlines after he claimed that a particular brand of the ubiquitous Indian snack, ‘papad', had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19. A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral on social media.

