Itanagar, October 4: A jawan of the Assam Rifles reportedly died and another was left injured as insurgents launched an attack in Arunachal Pradesh. The ambush was reported in Changlang district, located roughly 300 km away from the state capital Itanagar. A search operation has been launched to nab the militants involved in the fatal ambush, reports said. 'Rifle Women' of Assam Rifles Deployed Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir.

According to the preliminary reports, the armed gunmen attacked a security convoy of the Assam Rifles. The ambush led to the death of at least one soldier, NDTV reported. Another jawan who was injured is undergoing treatment at a medical facility.

The region of Arunachal, particularly the area bordering with Myanmar, has been affected by the insurgency movement of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM). In July this year, the Assam Rifles had succeeded in eliminating six militants who were allegedly affiliated to the organisation in Manipur.

The NSCN(IM) has been involved in peace negotiations with the government over the past several years, and had also agreed for a ceasefire. The forces, however, were forced to launch a counter-operation in July this year after the insurgents affiliated to the group attacked the security personnel.

