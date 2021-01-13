New Delhi, January 13: A website of the Indian government until recently had a report wherein the term "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" was used. The report, which carried a map that identified a region as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir", was on the website of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), according to a TOI report. The report carrying the controversial term was based on an investigation into a "serious incident" which occurred in July 2019. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Mentioned as 'Azad Kashmir' in Madhya Pradesh Board's Class 10 Question Paper.

A Jammu-bound Vistara flight from Srinagar made an emergency landing at Amritsar airport with only 460 kg of fuel left. The flight was diverted due to poor weather in Srinagar. During the landing process, the pilot raised "May Day fuel" call to flag low fuel in the aircraft. An investigation was conducted by the AAIB, which released the final report recently. The report has the map showing a region west of Line of Control (LoC), labelled "Azad Jammu and Kashmir".

Captain Amit Singh, an air safety expert, had tweeted the said map showing a region as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" late on Saturday night. "Heads should roll for this blunder, don’t you agree?" Singh had tweeted. Usman Khan Says He Won't Change Name of His Horse from 'Azad Kashmir'.

'Azad Jammu and Kashmir' Term Was Used in Report Published on AAIB Website:

Heads should roll for this blunder,don't you agree?AAIB has published this figure in the VT-TTN incident report to depict the route the aircraft flew from Jammu to Amritsar (top right). All I see in bold is what is written on TOP LEFT! @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/0TaBUCvqMX — Amit Singh (@flyingamit) January 9, 2021

The report was later withdrawn and a revised report was uploaded with a rectified map that had the route taken by the aircraft from Srinagar to Jammu and then to Amritsar. "There was an error and it has been rectified," a spokesperson of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was quoted by TOI as saying.

