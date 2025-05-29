Balaghat, May 29: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a woman allegedly strangled her three-month-old baby girl to death. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, May 29, in Balaghat's Mauda village under the Kirnapur police station area. The accused woman has been identified as Dipali Mate (24).

Police officials said that the woman lost her husband in November 2024. Since then, Dipali has been living with her in-laws in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, on the day of the incident, at around 1 AM, Dipali told her mother-in-law that her daughter was not drinking milk and was also not moving. ‘Unnatural Sex With Wife Without Her Consent Not Rape, But Cruelty Under Section 498A’, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

After this, Dipali's mother-in-law checked the baby girl and was shocked to find the girl's body cold. When the grandmother questioned Dipali, she said that she had allegedly pressed the baby's neck, thereby causing her death. Soon, the police were alerted who immediately reached the spot, and began investigating the matter. Bee Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Dies, Several Injured After Swarm of Bees Attacks Them in Sagar District.

During the inquiry, cops found that the baby did not die naturally but was killed by her mother. In a separate incident, NSUI leader Yash Nikhra was allegedly attacked with a knife by a minor boy from the Chandalbhata area. The alleged incident took place near Shanti Nagar lane number four in the Gohalpur police station area. It is learned that the attack has left the victim fighting for his life.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

