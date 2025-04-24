Balrampur, April 24: A temple priest's son was shot dead in the City Kotwali area of Balrampur district, police on Thursday said. Shatruhan Dwivedi, a 25-year-old resident of Khalwa Mohalla of the city, was called out from his house Wednesday night by some people and taken away on a motorcycle, a police source said.

His bullet-riddled body was found on the banks of Deepwa Bagh Bandh on Thursday.Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the spot has been analysed by a forensic team. Uttar Pradesh: Man Accused of Murdering His Father and Brother Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Front of Police in Sultanpur, Villagers Allege Encounter Killing (Watch Video).

Three police teams have been formed to arrest the shooter, he said. Investigation underway.