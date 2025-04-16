In a shocking turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, a man accused of killing his father and brother allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in front of police officers. Ajay Yadav, who was on the run after the double murder, returned home and shot himself in the temple with a pistol while police stood outside. However, villagers have raised suspicions, alleging that the police were involved in an encounter rather than allowing him to take his own life. Before his death, Yadav reportedly confessed to his younger brother, Vijay, expressing regret and naming several individuals, Santram Shukla, Shyam Singh, Rajdev, and Ashok Singh, for allegedly instigating and supplying him with weapons. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

Murder Accused Dies by Suicide in Front of Police in UP

यूपी : जिला सुल्तानपुर में 2 दिन पहले पिता–भाई का मर्डर करने वाले अजय यादव ने भी गोली मारकर सुसाइड कर लिया। वो अपने घर पहुंचा। बाहर पुलिस खड़ी थी। पुलिस के सामने ही उसने पिस्टल से कनपटी पर गोली मार ली। हालांकि गांववालों का आरोप है कि पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर किया है। pic.twitter.com/lkGGnLrT7m — Vijay Singh (@VijaySingh1254) April 16, 2025

