Bengaluru, September 16: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Basavaraj Bommai is currently under self-isolation. He is asymptomatic. The Karnataka Home Minister in a tweet urged all the people who came in close contact with to get themselves tested for coronavirus. BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM, Discharged From Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru After Recovering From COVID-19.

Bommai tweeted, "A working boy in our home was tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Due to this, I have also been tested, and I have been infected, have no symptoms and are healthy and isolated at home." In another tweet, he said, "Those who have recently come in direct contact with me are requested to get tested immediately."

Tweet by ANI:

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweets that he tested positive for #COVID19 and is in home isolation, being asymptomatic. pic.twitter.com/uTfy54RxxR — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Earlier this month, Karnataka Minister for Labour and Industrial Development Shivaram Hebbar was also tested positive for coronavirus. He wife was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, Discharged From AIIMS Delhi After He Recovers From Post-COVID-19 Care.

On Tuesday, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally touched 4,75,265 after 7,576 people tested positive for the deadly virus. Over 7,400 people also succumbed to coronavirus in the state. Currently, there are more than 98,000 active cases in Karnataka. Till Tuesday, 3,69,29 were discharged from hospitals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).